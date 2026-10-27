CEOs need to pay more attention to succession: McKinsey's Joydeep Sengupta

Succession and transition is a critical area to which founder CEOs need to pay more attention to create institutions that go beyond their leadership, Joydeep Sengupta, senior partner at McKinsey & Company and co-author of the book Shapers and Founders : The Untold Stories of Asia’s Extraordinary Owner CEOs, said on Monday.

Speaking at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2026, Sengupta said: “Our research shows that two-thirds of them (owner-CEO) don’t manage the succession very well. Sometimes they look for folks who are in their own image, or sometimes they leave it too late, you know. And sometimes they find it hard to let go.”

Sengupta said managing talent is going to be the critical factor and the difference between winning and not. “The way founder-CEOs manage talent is dramatically different, somewhat uncomfortable for those of us who have grown in professional environments, but it is extraordinarily effective,” he added. Referring to his book, Sengupta said talent was the single biggest issue for most of the founders except for those in India. Reshaping for AI On the technological transformation happening through artificial intelligence (AI), he said the attributes of the successful owner-CEOs such as being comfortable with uncertainty, making quick decisions are becoming increasingly more important amid complexity of politics and the pace of technology evolution.