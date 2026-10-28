Crypto investors must research; invest only what they can lose: Experts

Young investors should understand how cryptocurrencies derive their value and the risks involved before investing, speakers at the Business Standard Smart Investor Arena said, identifying tokenisation and stablecoins as key developments in digital finance.

Speaking at a session titled ‘The Gen Z Portfolio: Does Crypto Still Deserve a Seat at the Table?’, S B Seker, head of Asia-Pacific at Binance, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, cofounder of CoinSwitch, urged investors to prioritise research over speculation and avoid making investment decisions based on tips from friends or family.

“First of all, whenever you try to invest in any asset class, the basic is to try to understand its fundamentals,” Tiwari said, advising beginners to understand Bitcoin and how it derives its value.

He said investors should start with small amounts and avoid putting money into crypto that they might need in the near term. “If you want to try crypto, I would say try a very small amount, the amount which you are okay to lose as well,” he said, suggesting beginners could start with ₹100 or ₹500 to understand how the asset works. Seker said investors should study the technology behind digital assets, including blockchain networks, wallets and transaction verification, rather than rely solely on recommendations. Understanding the technology could help them assess the risks associated with individual projects, he said. On valuation, Tiwari compared Bitcoin to digital gold citing its limited supply, while comparing Ethereum to an operating system on which developers can build applications. Ethereum’s potential value is linked partly to the products and services being developed on its network, he said.

Seker said investors should study a token’s white paper, use case and potential market before forming an investment view. “If you don’t have confidence in something, you don’t allocate towards it,” he said. Seker identified tokenisation and stablecoins as key trends in digital finance. Tokenisation involves representing assets digitally on a blockchain and could allow investors to access certain instruments through fractional purchases and trading beyond traditional market hours, he said. Stablecoins, designed to maintain a relatively stable value, often by tracking a conventional currency, are another development investors should watch. Both speakers flagged quantum computing as a potential future challenge to blockchain cryptography. Tiwari said developers were working on possible upgrades but cautioned investors against assuming that every risk would automatically be resolved.