Eastern Uttar Pradesh bolstering digital banking, says SBI's Kumar Anand

State Bank of India (SBI) has the largest banking network across Purvanchal (Eastern Uttar Pradesh), with strong presence in all major districts and rural centres. Deputy General Manager Kumar Anand tells Virendra Singh Rawat about the bank's activities in the Eastern Uttar Pradesh region. Edited excerpts:.

Please elaborate on SBI's business and growth plans in Eastern Uttar Pradesh?

SBI provides seamless banking through branches, ATMs, business correspondents (BCs), customer service points (CSPs) and digital channels. Our business is well diversified across deposits, retail, agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and corporate banking, ensuring balanced and sustainable growth.

Eastern UP has a strong MSME base, including handloom, handicrafts, carpets, brassware, textiles and food processing; SBI provides comprehensive credit support to these sectors. The bank actively finances One District One Product (ODOP) industries, such as Banarasi silk, Bhadohi carpets, Mirzapur carpets, brassware, black pottery and other district-specific enterprises. Now, digital banking is being strengthened through YONO app, Internet banking, mobile banking and end-to-end digital lending solutions. The bank continues to focus on current account savings account (CASA) mobilisation, quality asset growth, prudent risk management and superior customer service. Going forward, SBI aims to deepen its presence in high-growth districts, support infrastructure, tourism, MSMEs and agriculture, and strengthen its leadership position in Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Purvanchal is witnessing rapid growth in tourism. How is SBI catering to the growth of the segment? SBI is actively supporting the tourism ecosystem across major destinations such as Varanasi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Kushinagar, Sarnath, Chitrakoot and Vindhyachal. The bank provides credit support to hotels, guest houses, homestays, restaurants, tour operators, travel agencies, transport operators and other tourism-related enterprises under retail and MSME segments. Financial assistance is extended for new projects, capacity expansion, modernisation and working capital requirements of tourism-related businesses. SBI supports pilgrimage, cultural and heritage tourism by financing local enterprises, artisans, handicrafts and souvenir businesses. SBI promotes financial inclusion by bringing small tourism-related businesses, vendors and service providers into the formal banking system.

Eastern Uttar Pradesh has a robust MSME presence. What is the level of credit offtake in the sector? SBI is one of the leading lenders to the MSME sector, supporting enterprises through a wide range of working capital and term loan products. Credit offtake is driven by ODOP industries such as Banarasi silk (Varanasi), Bhadohi carpets, Mirzapur carpets, black pottery (Azamgarh), terracotta (Gorakhpur), brassware and other enterprises. The bank extends credit to handloom, handicrafts, textiles, food processing, engineering units, transport operators, traders and service enterprises. SBI provides timely finance through cash credit (CC), overdraft (OD), term loans, working capital, trade finance and supply chain finance.

The bank supports first-generation entrepreneurs, women entrepreneurs and startups, promoting employment and regional economic growth. Going forward, the bank aims to deepen MSME credit penetration, strengthen support to ODOP clusters, enhance digital lending and contribute to sustainable industrial and economic development across Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Agriculture and allied activities are also major domains in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. How is SBI performing in terms of farm advances? Agriculture is one of the key focus sectors for SBI in Eastern Uttar Pradesh, with a strong portfolio of farm advances. SBI finances crop cultivation, farm mechanisation, irrigation, warehousing and post-harvest infrastructure to improve agricultural productivity.

The bank actively supports allied activities, including dairy, fisheries, poultry, horticulture, floriculture and beekeeping. Credit is extended to Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), agri-entrepreneurs and agri-based MSMEs to strengthen the rural economy. SBI implements government-sponsored schemes and interest subvention programmes, ensuring timely and affordable credit to eligible farmers. The bank follows prudent credit appraisal, regular monitoring and risk management practices to maintain the quality of its agricultural loan portfolio. Going forward, SBI aims to expand farm advances, strengthen support for allied activities, promote sustainable agriculture, enhance rural livelihoods and contribute to the overall agricultural development of Eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Are there any new schemes and banking initiatives in the pipeline to further expand the SBI footprint? SBI is continuously strengthening its presence through digital transformation, customer-centric banking and financial inclusion initiatives. The bank is expanding its reach through new branches, business correspondents (BCs), customer service points (CSPs), ATMs and digital banking channels, particularly in underserved and high-growth areas. SBI continues to introduce digital savings accounts, pre-approved personal loans, digital MSME loans, digital agri-loans and simplified loan journeys for improved customer experience. Special focus is being given to MSMEs, ODOP enterprises, agriculture, startups, women entrepreneurs and self-help groups (SHGs) through customised financial solutions.