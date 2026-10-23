Financial titans to converge at the BFSI Insight Summit 2026 in Mumbai

Key architects of India’s financial landscape — from top policymakers and regulators to fintech pioneers and market experts — will come together in Mumbai for the fifth edition of the annual Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2026, beginning Monday.

The three-day summit, October 26 to 28 at the Jio World Convention Centre, will begin with an inaugural address and fireside session by State Bank of India Chairman C S Setty. Principal Secretary 2 to the Prime Minister Shaktikanta Das will deliver the plenary address as chief guest.

The summit will include special sessions with Securities and Exchange Board of India Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey; Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India Chairman Ajay Seth; Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority Chairman S Ramann; National Financial Reporting Authority Chairperson Nitin Gupta; and Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta. They will share their perspectives on emerging challenges like interest rate movements, bond yields, artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, and cybersecurity.