Larger NBFCs much stronger than in 2019, but risks remain: Elaine Koh

India’s larger non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have significantly strengthened their risk profiles since the 2019 liquidity crisis, but rapid credit growth, rising household leverage and growing gold-loan exposure warrant monitoring, said Elaine Koh, senior director, financial institutions, Fitch Ratings. Speaking at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2026 in Mumbai, Koh discussed changing funding patterns, international investor appetite and emerging risks in the sector. Edited excerpts:

How have NBFC risk profiles changed since the 2019 crisis?

The risk profiles of the larger NBFCs we cover are like chalk and cheese compared to 2019. They have strengthened vastly over the past six or seven years. Earlier, there were underwriting gaps, long-term loans underpinned by short-term financing, and asset-liability mismatches that culminated in liquidity risks.

Today, there is greater awareness of these mismatches and a shift towards granular and secured financing. The RBI's scale-based regulatory framework has also introduced greater scrutiny. Structural reforms such as the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and RERA have strengthened resolution mechanisms. Where do you see vulnerabilities emerging now? Risks never really go away. Today, they are less about structural weaknesses in individual balance sheets and more about the broader economic environment. Credit demand, risk appetite and growth appetite remain strong. Household leverage is approaching 45 per cent, as the RBI has pointed out. Despite restrictions on unsecured personal lending, substantial household credit continues to flow into non-mortgage loans. The quality of this growth needs monitoring.

There is also interconnectedness between banks and NBFCs. We do not see major vulnerabilities about to crystallise, but vigilance is essential. Has overseas investor appetite for Indian NBFCs improved? Certainly, relative to 2019. Our rated NBFC portfolio has grown threefold, albeit from a small base. Earlier, international investors largely focused on established, top-tier names. There was considerable scepticism about lending quality and governance. Investors now recognise the fundamental strength of India's growth story and the value of NBFCs. They are differentiating between lenders based on governance and management quality. However, over the past one or two years, pricing has been the determining factor. Higher US dollar interest rates have made investors more selective.

Can GIFT City become a significant funding channel? We are seeing increasing acceptance of GIFT City. Virtually all the issuance we have seen over the past three years has been through GIFT City and India INX, rather than offshore exchanges. Tax benefits and extended trading hours are advantages. However, offshore funding rates and hedging costs remain challenges. GIFT City will probably remain a funding-diversification channel rather than a major source of funding in the near term. Could tighter funding conditions widen the divide between larger and smaller NBFCs? We have already observed a K-shaped funding environment, particularly since the RBI introduced scale-based regulations. Banks increasingly prefer larger upper-layer and middle-layer NBFCs. Smaller NBFCs can still attract funding by demonstrating credibility and underwriting acumen, but they face higher funding costs. Their challenge is finding profitable opportunities despite those costs.

What is your outlook for banks and NBFCs over the next 12-18 months? Both sectors have performed strongly, barring a few NBFC segments. We expect India's GDP growth to remain above 6 per cent, supporting credit demand, asset quality and liquidity conditions. This assumes continued sound economic and liquidity management and no major external shocks. India has navigated recent shocks better than many other emerging markets in the region. What risks could the sector be underestimating? Gold lending is one area we are monitoring. We still consider it relatively low-risk. Even where delinquencies have doubled, they remain below 1 per cent. RBI loan-to-value limits also mitigate credit costs.