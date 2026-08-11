Lights, camera, brand! Power Rangers win Brand Canvas 2026 top honours

After months of brainstorming, competition and challenges to secure a spot in the top three, Brand Canvas 2026, the national ad film competition held in Bengaluru, concluded with Power Rangers taking the top spot, alongside two other teams, from among 10 national finalists representing leading MBA colleges.

UTI Mutual Fund, Milkymist, PFRDA and Manyavar were among the leading brands that participated in the ad film briefs.

The teams transformed the briefs into creative advertising ideas, combining strategic thinking, creativity and effective execution. The ad films were evaluated on parameters including relevance to the brief, idea and creativity, strategic thinking, execution quality, impact and effectiveness.