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Home / Specials / BS Events / Lights, camera, brand! Power Rangers win Brand Canvas 2026 top honours

Lights, camera, brand! Power Rangers win Brand Canvas 2026 top honours

"When wit meets excellence, magic happens." The national ad film event by BSmart ended on a high note

Team Fourth Element from XIME Kochi stood third at the Brand Canvas 2026 finals in Bengaluru on Tuesday
Team Fourth Element from XIME Kochi stood third at the Brand Canvas 2026 finals in Bengaluru on Tuesday
Tania Barua New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 11:09 PM IST
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After months of brainstorming, competition and challenges to secure a spot in the top three, Brand Canvas 2026, the national ad film competition held in Bengaluru, concluded with Power Rangers taking the top spot, alongside two other teams, from among 10 national finalists representing leading MBA colleges.
 
UTI Mutual Fund, Milkymist, PFRDA and Manyavar were among the leading brands that participated in the ad film briefs.
 
The teams transformed the briefs into creative advertising ideas, combining strategic thinking, creativity and effective execution. The ad films were evaluated on parameters including relevance to the brief, idea and creativity, strategic thinking, execution quality, impact and effectiveness.
 
The event celebrated the next generation of creative minds, who demonstrated their ability to think beyond conventional ideas, develop innovative concepts and tackle real-world brand challenges. 
 
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Topics :Mutual Fundadvertisingbs eventsBSmart

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 11:09 PM IST

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