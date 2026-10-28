Roll out red carpet for dollar, make capital gains tax zero: Shankar Sharma

Veteran investor Shankar Sharma, founder of GQuant Investech, argues that India’s financial system is pushing household savings into equities while limiting investment alternatives, leaving domestic investors exposed to market risks even as foreign investors pull out capital. In a fireside chat at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2026, he calls for better returns on fixed-income instruments and a more predictable, investor-friendly tax regime to attract foreign capital, including zero capital gains tax for overseas investors. Sharma discusses the sustainability of India’s high valuations, the risks posed by the initial public offering (IPO) boom, and why he believes the AI investment cycle is not yet a bubble, even as the technology brings significant opportunities and risks.

Everybody in the country seems to be going overboard with the “Mutual Fund Sahi Hai” slogan, with systematic investment plans (SIPs) being promoted as the way forward. What are your views? In theory, all of this is well and fine. But my views are based on more than four decades of experience in the market. My learning over these four decades is that succeeding in equity investing requires extraordinary skill. Trading is even more difficult, and long-term investing is extremely challenging. I do not believe the average investor—who has a job, runs a business, or has other responsibilities—is equipped to make a decent amount of money consistently through equity investing. That has been my abiding belief, based on my own experience.

Mutual funds are supposed to solve this problem: instead of investing yourself, you entrust your money to a professional who invests on your behalf. In theory, there is nothing wrong with that. In practice, it works up to a point. A fund manager can often perform better when managing a relatively small pool of money. As a fund grows larger, it can begin to resemble the market itself. At that point, it becomes more difficult to outperform the benchmark, and investors may end up earning returns that approximate market returns. The question then becomes whether those returns are consistent. In my view, they are more sporadic than consistent. People say equity investing is suitable for the long term, but nobody guarantees that you will make money even over a long period. My abiding belief is that equities are better suited to wealthier countries, or to wealthier people within poorer countries, because they have something crucial: staying power.

I am, therefore, sceptical about encouraging the average retail investor to invest in equities, whether directly, through mutual funds, or through SIPs. I believe this approach could set many investors up for disappointment. The Indian stock market has delivered negative returns over the past two and a half years, according to your assessment. How should investors evaluate this performance? Let us look at the market over the past two and a half years. In absolute terms, it has delivered negative returns. If you look at returns in dollar terms, the decline is even greater. When evaluating an investment, you must consider your hurdle rate. What should that rate be for an Indian investor investing in equity funds? I would say it should be higher than 10 per cent. Alternatively, compare equity investments with a relatively safer investment offering a return of 7-8 per cent, or around 7.5 per cent.

Is the problem primarily one of valuations, or are you arguing that equities are unsuitable for a developing country where income levels are relatively low? Exactly. In developing countries, the cost of capital is generally higher than in developed countries. Consequently, the hurdle rate for a riskier asset such as equity must also be higher. When you add an equity risk premium to the return available on a government bond, you could be looking at a required return of 12-14 per cent. Delivering that consistently is extremely difficult in a developing economy. For investors to earn 14 per cent in the stock market, businesses collectively must generate sufficiently high returns to support those shareholder gains. Companies in developing markets often lack the scale and quality needed to generate such returns consistently over long periods.

India is better placed than many other developing economies, but the broader challenges remain. Developed markets have larger companies, established brands, and better governance and businesses that have been tested over decades. These characteristics help them sustain equity returns. You have often been described as a contrarian because most people believe equity mutual funds are the right investment choice… Equity is not equitable. If the broader population should not rely on equity investments, what should it invest in? What alternatives are available in a developing economy such as India? My argument is that India is practising what economists call financial repression. Financial repression occurs when the government, through policy, taxation, duties and other measures, restricts people's investment choices and directs savings towards particular assets. Take gold. It has been a favoured investment for Indians for centuries, and nobody can deny that it has historically served as a store of value. It has retained value, is tradable, and is relatively liquid. However, successive governments have tried to curtail gold imports. Import duties have also been used to discourage gold purchases, and there have been appeals to people to reduce their gold consumption.

Now, consider fixed-income investments. Many savers believe their actual household inflation is higher than the headline inflation rate. Whatever the published inflation numbers, if the returns on fixed-income instruments fail to keep pace with the prices households actually face, savers suffer negative real returns. The rupee was around ~80-82 to the dollar a couple of years ago and is now around ~96, representing a substantial depreciation. Yet government bond yields have moved only modestly, from around 6.8 per cent to 7.4 per cent. In my view, bond yields have been held down partly because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has greater control over the domestic bond market than it does over currency or equity markets. The bond market is more local and less globalised.

The result is that savers can end up with negative real returns on fixed-income investments. Gold is discouraged, fixed income does not adequately protect purchasing power, and households are pushed towards equity markets, which carry greater risk. That is what I mean by financial repression: policy choices constrain sensible alternatives and push savers towards assets that may not suit their circumstances. What should be done differently? I would create instruments that offer savers at least a modest positive real return over inflation. There should be categories of fixed-income instruments that can offer returns one or two percentage points above inflation, where feasible. That would help prevent savings from flowing disproportionately towards riskier assets.

Should the tax treatment of fixed-income investments also change, particularly in comparison with the 12.5 per cent capital gains tax on equities? Yes. Taxation on fixed-income investments should be reduced. In my view, we should incentivise fixed-income savings rather than equity investing. It is not necessarily appropriate for a relatively low-income country such as India to push households towards market-linked investments when they may not have the financial capacity to withstand the risks. India witnessed a major IPO boom in 2007, and we are seeing another surge now. How long can this last? Are we waiting for a bubble to burst? I think the bubble in India's secondary market has already deflated. The secondary market has been squeezed, and the bubble has shifted to the IPO market. We have seen several large companies go public, while even smaller companies are queuing up to list. For a relatively low-income country, the amount of capital being raised is phenomenal. But that does not necessarily make it a good thing. In my view, it indicates that a bubble is forming in the primary market. When investors queue up to subscribe to IPOs, it is a sign of maniManias and bubbles are two sides of the same coin. We are seeing companies with extremely high valuations attract massive subscriptions, even as comparable companies in the secondary market struggle to attract investor interest. That tells you the speculative enthusiasm has shifted from the secondary market to the primary market.

There is a view that domestic investors are effectively financing the exits by buying shares from foreign investors… I was among the first to flag this potential problem around one and a half to two years ago. I wrote that we were creating a generation of brainwashed investors. That, in itself, is not necessarily the problem. The concern is that it could eventually lead to a macroeconomic crisis. We are not in a situation comparable with 1991, but the position is uncomfortable. India has raised around $140 billion, yet almost half of that amount has flowed out within two and a half months, according to the figures being discussed. The rupee is also under pressure. In the past, when foreign investors wanted to enter India, we made it relatively easy for them to buy shares. Foreign capital should have easy access to domestic equity markets. But the dynamics of exiting have changed. Earlier, domestic liquidity was not available on the scale we see today. If a foreign investor wanted to sell a large holding and take the money out of India, another foreign investor often had to buy those shares. Today, the situation is different. The foreign investor who wants to sell is still there, but instead of another foreign investor buying the shares, domestic investors are increasingly on the other side of the transaction.