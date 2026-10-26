Small finance banks (SFBs) have made significant progress in bringing underserved customers into the formal banking system over the past decade, but the scale of unmet credit demand remains too large for the sector to claim that its financial inclusion mandate has been fulfilled, according to industry leaders at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2026.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled ‘Small finance banks: Mandate fulfilled- Universal bank next?’, P N Vasudevan, managing director and chief executive officer of Equitas Small Finance Bank, and Baskar Babu Ramachandran, MD and CEO of Suryoday Small Finance Bank, discussed the sector’s progress, the challenges of transitioning to universal banking licences, and the outlook for microfinance.

SFBs expand financial inclusion Vasudevan said the estimated unmet credit demand among informal and semi-formal borrowers in India stands at around ₹85 trillion, equivalent to nearly one-third of the country’s total banking credit. At the current pace of growth, the existing 11 small finance banks could take around 65 years to meet this demand, assuming they sustain a 15 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and the unmet demand does not rise with inflation, he said. “I don’t think we can ever say that SFBs have completed the financial inclusion mandate. That’s just too huge for 11 of us to complete,” Vasudevan said.

However, he added that the banks had made considerable progress individually in bringing customers excluded from formal finance into the banking system. Although SFBs account for around 1.5 per cent of total banking credit, they serve nearly 10 per cent of banking customers, reflecting their reach among underserved segments. Ramachandran said financial inclusion should not be measured by lending alone. Small finance banks have also helped bridge gaps in access to savings accounts and other financial products, while expanding beyond microfinance into affordable home loans and small-ticket vehicle loans. The next challenge, he said, is to help customers move beyond borrowing small amounts and access a wider range of financial services.

Universal licences: The next growth phase The transition to universal banking is increasingly seen as a natural progression for small finance banks, although the existing regulatory framework and the cost of deposits remain important considerations. Ramachandran said the ‘small finance bank’ tag could create a perception of higher risk among depositors and increase the cost of raising deposits, despite the sector’s decade-long operating history. Vasudevan said small finance banks face regulatory obligations comparable to those of universal banks, including requirements for cybersecurity, anti-money laundering (AML) systems, and transaction monitoring. He also pointed to differences in capital requirements. Small finance banks are required to maintain a minimum capital adequacy ratio of 15 per cent, compared with a base requirement of 9 per cent for universal banks, before considering additional buffers and other applicable requirements.

“Universal bank seems to be like the graduation process for an SFB,” Vasudevan said, adding that conversion was a natural stage in the sector’s maturity. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has laid down eligibility criteria for small finance banks seeking conversion, meeting these requirements does not guarantee approval. Vasudevan said the regulator would also assess the bank’s overall performance, compliance culture, systems, and supervisory comfort. He indicated that consistent financial performance would be important before submitting an application. Microfinance risks persist The panel also discussed whether the microfinance industry had emerged from its recent crisis. Vasudevan said the sector’s portfolio had declined from around ₹4.6 trillion to ₹3.5 trillion over approximately 18 months, representing a reduction of nearly 25 per cent. This suggests that excessive borrowing had eased, although pockets of overleveraging could persist.