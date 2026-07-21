State has a new identity of rule of law, progress: UP Transport Minister

As Uttar Pradesh works to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030, Purvanchal (Eastern region) is fast emerging as a growth engine powered by “world-class roads”, peace and investments, said a senior minister.

Improved connectivity has opened fresh vistas of development in the region, said Uttar Pradesh Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh at the Ubharta Purvanchal conclave organised by Business Standard in Varanasi last month, explaining how his government plans to make UP a $6 trillion economy by 2047 after hitting the $1 trillion mark.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have transformed Purvanchal, which was earlier associated with crime and backwardness, into a development model, he said. “Today, a person travelling from Meerut can reach Prayagraj in just five and a half to six hours.”

Singh described Purvanchal as the cornerstone of India’s spiritual and cultural heritage, highlighting Prayagraj, Kashi, Gorakhpur, Sarnath and Kushinagar as centres of great historical, sacred and religious significance. UP is no longer acclaimed solely within India; instead, global audiences recognise the governance and administrative framework instituted by the state government. “The restoration of the rule of law in Uttar Pradesh has laid the foundation for unprecedented development, with investment proposals of more than ₹40 trillion garnered by the state.” Singh underscored Purvanchal’s prominence by noting that Prime Minister Modi represents Varanasi in Parliament, whereas Chief Minister Adityanath is from Gorakhpur. “Uttar Pradesh has risen beyond its traditional identity and is now recognised globally for its governance, rapid infrastructure development and investment-friendly ecosystem,” he noted.

Recalling the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh in 2025, he said more than 650 million people took a holy dip at the Sangam, making it one of the largest religious congregations in human history. Kashi, also known as Varanasi, is revered as India’s cultural capital and persistently inspires global audiences through its spiritual legacy. Singh emphasised the profound connection of Lord Buddha with Sarnath and Kushinagar. Concurrently, he stressed that Purvanchal is zealously safeguarding its rich heritage amid rapid modernisation and development. He asserted that Varanasi has undergone a transformation in recent years, with world-class highways, enhanced urban infrastructure and superior connectivity elevating the profile of the temple town, which ranks among the most-visited destinations in India.

Singh credited Modi with ensuring “mega projects” in Varanasi, including the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, which has granted pilgrims direct access between temples and the River Ganga. Banarasi sarees now enjoy access to more lucrative markets and platforms owing to the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative. “Ballia was initially recognised for bindis under the ODOP scheme although sattu (fine gram flour) was a more appropriate product because the place was always known for gram cultivation. We requested the Chief Minister to include gram and sattu in the ODOP basket, and the proposal was accepted.” Consequently, the area under gram cultivation in Ballia has increased from about 4,300 hectares to 5,800 hectares, and local entrepreneurs are exporting sattu.

Regarding infrastructure development, the minister said that UP boasts the nation’s largest expressway network, with Purvanchal linked via premier corridors including the Purvanchal and Ganga Expressways. Highlighting industrial expansion, he cited the “mega” electric bus manufacturing facility established by Hinduja Group’s flagship company Ashok Leyland outside Lucknow. “The project was completed within just 16 months, and it will strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s electric mobility ecosystem,” said Singh. Speaking about the state’s transport sector, the minister said the state government is aggressively promoting electric mobility to curb pollution, noting that nearly 38 per cent of air pollution is attributed to diesel vehicles. He stated that electric buses are currently operating in 43 districts, and services will be expanded to all 75 districts eventually. Charging stations are being built in major cities, while similar infrastructure is being deployed at bus depots, transit stations and eventually fuel stations across UP.

Operating an electric bus costs only a fraction of a diesel variant, making the former environmentally and economically sustainable despite the higher upfront purchase cost. Moreover, the fleet strength of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has expanded from about 8,500 to more than 14,500 buses. “We are taking a slew of measures to modernise the fleet. Every UPSRTC bus has been equipped with GPS tracking and panic buttons to enhance passenger safety, particularly for women,” he said. Highlighting the government’s focus on rural connectivity, Singh said the Mukhyamantri Gram Parivahan Yojana intends to link 12,200 villages lacking a bus service. The scheme will connect villages with blocks, tehsils and district headquarters through regular daily bus services.