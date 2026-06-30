Temple economy drives tourism, fuels economic development in East UP

Uttar Pradesh, which is targeting to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030, is gaining momentum not only in the industrial sector but also in the services sector, especially religious tourism.

The redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have propelled Uttar Pradesh into the league of leading states in terms of religious and temple tourism, which is directly translating into economic development.

Vishwa Bhushan, chief executive officer, Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust, Varanasi, said that since the commissioning of the redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath, more than 300 million tourists and pilgrims had visited Varanasi.

"An audit by a reputed company revealed that, on average, a visitor from Uttar Pradesh to Varanasi spent Rs 7,000, while a visitor from outside the state spent Rs 8,000," he said, adding that international tourists spent roughly Rs 20,000 on a single visit. Bhushan said it indicates that the annual tourism economy generated by tourists coming to Varanasi totals about Rs 1.25 trillion if it is assumed that a visiting family comprises four members. He was participating in a panel discussion titled 'Tourism in Purvanchal: Scope and Facilities' during Business Standard's maiden 'Ubharta (Rising) Purvanchal' conclave here on Tuesday. Bhushan said that nearly 75 per cent of the visitors arriving in Varanasi came from other states.

He said the growing network of expressways and airports in Uttar Pradesh is directly feeding the growth of the economy in the region and cultivating a positive image of the state, which was earlier regarded as a laggard suffering from policy paralysis. Rajendra Goyanka, Toyota Motors, Varanasi, said that Purvanchal had immense potential for tourism development across different domains. Apart from Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya and Sarnath have also emerged as major tourism hubs, offering limitless growth potential if the infrastructure value chain is strengthened. He said Kashi, or Varanasi, is a veritable hub of tourism, textiles and food, which should be leveraged to achieve its optimum value.

Rajat Mohan Pathak from the Synergy Group in Varanasi said the government and authorities have realised the growth potential of Purvanchal and are actively taking steps to cater to both religious and non-religious tourism. "New townships are coming up and the basic infrastructure, including roads, is taking shape in the region, which reflects the positive intention of the government," he added. Giresh Vasudev Kulkarni, founder and chief executive officer of Divinity Worldwide, said the growing modern approach is propelling temple and religious tourism not only in Purvanchal but across Uttar Pradesh. "The most important aspects are awareness, footfall and the revenue aspects of a temple, which call for coordination among these elements," he noted while also referring to the concept of weddings in temple towns.

Rahul Mehta, chairman of the Tourism Committee of the Indian Industries Association (IIA), said that in the last two to three years, Varanasi has ascended the tourism ladder to top the charts. "Pilgrimage has taken centre stage in tourism in the region, especially Varanasi. Now, there is a need to boost the inflow of foreign tourists to Varanasi, which has broadly plateaued in the recent past," he added. Mehta claimed that the tourism economy had grown almost threefold in the last few years, thanks to tourism. "The multiplier effect of tourism can also be seen in the textiles and food sectors," he added.

Recent data show that the Yogi Adityanath government garnered fresh tourism investment proposals of more than Rs 3,000 crore in the state's Buddhist Circuit. The investments are in hotels, hospitality, resorts and real estate, apart from food processing and bioenergy. Uttar Pradesh's six Buddhist sites comprise Sarnath (Varanasi), Kushinagar, Shravasti, Kapilvastu, Kaushambi and Sankisa. In 2025, more than 8.2 million tourists visited these Buddhist sites, showing their growing popularity among domestic and foreign visitors. At the recent International Buddhist Conclave 2026 in Kushinagar, the Uttar Pradesh government identified potential investments worth Rs 3,000 crore in tourism-related sectors.

Kushinagar also has one of the five international airports in Uttar Pradesh, apart from Lucknow, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Noida. The conclave saw participation from Thailand, Japan, Myanmar, Bhutan and Nepal. It positioned Uttar Pradesh as a global hub for Buddhist and spiritual tourism. UP Tourism's roadmap aims to increase the contribution of tourism-based gross value added (GVA) in the state from the current 9.2 per cent to 16 per cent by 2047. Data show that in 2025, Uttar Pradesh saw an influx of 1.37 billion domestic tourists and 366,000 foreign visitors, driven by the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh 2025, which attracted 660 million tourists and pilgrims.