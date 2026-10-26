UPI's rising volumes need investment, minimal MDR can help: SBI Chairman

State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman CS Setty on Monday backed the minimal merchant discount rate (MDR) on select Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, stating the move could help banks fund rising transaction volumes and manage associated risks without significantly affecting consumers.

Speaking to Business Standard’s Manojit Saha at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2026 in Mumbai, Setty said India’s UPI ecosystem requires sustained investment in computing infrastructure and real-time fraud monitoring as digital payments continue to grow.

“SBI alone handles almost 400 million financial and non-financial transactions every day under UPI,” he said, adding that the bank conducted real-time monitoring for many transactions above the ₹5,000 threshold.

According to Setty, banks would continue investing to support customers, but the absence of adequate economic incentives could affect the wider ecosystem’s ability to fund the necessary infrastructure. He said the proposed minimal MDR would help support these investments. MDR is a fee associated with processing merchant payments and is generally paid by merchants to payment service providers or acquiring banks. Setty noted that 98 per cent of transactions would not attract MDR under the proposal being discussed. Person-to-person (P2P) transactions, which account for a significant share of UPI activity, would also remain exempt. Protecting UPI users When asked how banks could prevent merchants from passing the charge on to customers, Setty said safeguards would be needed to ensure consumers were not affected.