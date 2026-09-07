Bengal needs big corporate bet to drive industrial revival: Swapan Dasgupta

West Bengal needs at least one major corporate house to repose faith in the state and make a significant investment to help trigger an industrial revival, West Bengal Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta said at Business Standard’s Round Table West Bengal 2026 on Monday.

The investment could be in manufacturing, deep tech or any other sector, he said, adding that such a breakthrough would be important for restoring investor confidence in the state. “I think this breakthrough is very important, and we will do all that's possible to ensure that it happens,” Dasgupta said.

West Bengal, he said, was trying to revive an economy that had previously experienced strong industrial growth. “Ultimately, we are trying to catch up, revive an enterprise in a state which, unlike various other parts of India, actually experienced the good days in the past, and then lost it. That's the difference between West Bengal and the rest of India, for whom it's a new experience. For us, it's getting back what we lost,” he said.

Debt not the deterrent Dasgupta said the state’s public debt, estimated at ₹8 trillion, should not by itself deter investment. He compared it with Maharashtra, which he said has public debt of about ₹9 trillion. “Maharashtra is a going concern. West Bengal is yet to demonstrate that it's a fully going concern, and that's really what the difference is. It's not the debt per se which is going to be a deterrent. It's how the economy operates in the coming days,” he said. The state had also managed to bring various central schemes on board, which Dasgupta estimated could bring about ₹70,000 crore of central resources into West Bengal over the next eight months.

But attracting private investment would depend on whether businesses believe the change in the state’s business climate is lasting, he said. Need to change business culture Dasgupta said the government would have to overcome a bureaucratic culture that had discouraged business activity over several decades. “The idea that you must be pro-business is something which is an alien commodity as far as a lot of things,” he said, adding that the state would have to “walk the extra mile” because of its legacy. He also flagged land availability as a major obstacle to industrial investment. According to Dasgupta, the absence of a functioning market for land and the difficulty of obtaining clear freehold titles make it difficult for companies to acquire land.

The state would also have to address the Urban Land Ceiling Act, which Dasgupta said had been discarded by most other states but continued in West Bengal. Focus on manufacturing, services Dasgupta said West Bengal should continue to support agriculture but focus increasingly on manufacturing and services as drivers of growth. “West Bengal has seen better days as far as manufacturing is concerned, and we need to get it going. Services is really still going to be a task,” he said. He also highlighted the need to bring skilled people originally from the state back to West Bengal and strengthen research at its public universities. “We have a pool of skilled, talented people from the state, but they are not in the state. So, we need to get them back,” he said.