Wholesale funding key for Indian banks and NBFCs, says Fitch's Elaine Koh

Wholesale funding and offshore borrowing will continue to play an important role in financing Indian banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), as credit demand continues to outpace deposit growth, Elaine Koh, senior director, financial institutions, at Fitch Ratings , said at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2026.

Speaking to Business Standard's Anjali Kumari in a fireside chat, Koh said, “The challenge will be how to continue to attract offshore funding, which can be volatile and subject to market vagaries that are not entirely within India's control.”

She said India's long-term growth prospects would be important in attracting foreign investors, even as domestic liquidity conditions and funding costs influence borrowing decisions. She further added that India's strong economic growth has supported credit demand, which continues to outstrip gross domestic product (GDP) growth and natural deposit growth. This will sustain the need for wholesale funding among banks and NBFCs.

Koh said that recent changes in lending activity in 2026 were partly linked to regulatory policy measures that have an expiry date. However, the broader need for alternative funding sources is likely to persist as credit demand remains strong. NBFCs stronger than in 2019, but risks remain She said the risk profiles of NBFCs had improved significantly since the 2019 liquidity crisis. “The risk profiles back then (2019) and now are like chalk and cheese. We have strengthened immensely now. There's a lot more awareness of asset-liability gaps,” she said. ALSO READ: Succession, transition a challenge for founder CEOs: Joydeep Sengupta Before the crisis, gaps in underwriting and the use of short-term financing to fund long-term loans had contributed to liquidity risks across the sector. Since then, lenders have improved their financing practices, strengthening asset quality, she said.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) scale-based regulatory framework has also increased scrutiny based on NBFCs' asset size, systemic importance and business models. Koh said the risk of major vulnerabilities emerging at larger NBFCs without regulators being aware of them was now very low. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which has completed 10 years, has also strengthened the tools available to resolve large-ticket loans that had posed problems for the banking sector, she said. However, strong economic growth, credit demand and risk appetite are creating new areas to monitor. Koh pointed to rising household leverage, which the RBI has said is approaching 45 per cent, alongside continued lending for consumer finance, small businesses and other non-mortgage segments.

She also highlighted the interconnectedness between banks and NBFCs, as many NBFCs continue to depend on banks for funding. “We don't see any major vulnerabilities that are about to crystallise,” she said. Bank funding remains manageable She said lending to NBFCs accounts for about 10 per cent of banks' total credit. Although this exposure has increased compared with the period around the 2019 crisis, it has not reached excessive levels. She added that the funding was largely going to better-quality NBFCs, helping mitigate risks. Any further increase in banks' exposure to the sector would, however, need to be monitored. Koh said that lending through NBFCs allows banks to access India's mass-market borrowers by using these lenders' distribution networks and underwriting capabilities, without having to incur the same costs themselves. “Accessing mass-market lending in India is possible for banks through NBFCs, so there's synergistic value to that relationship,” she said.

NBFCs also diversify their funding and lending portfolios because asset quality tends to move in cycles across different products and segments. This helps them manage risks arising from individual lending cycles, she said. Funding divide between large and small NBFCs Koh said a K-shaped funding environment had emerged in the NBFC sector, with larger upper-layer and middle-layer entities continuing to attract stronger funding support and greater preference from banks. This trend has become more evident since the RBI introduced its scale-based regulatory framework, which clarified regulatory priorities, she said. Smaller NBFCs can still attract funding if they demonstrate credible underwriting practices, but they are likely to face higher funding costs. This could make it harder for them to identify profitable lending opportunities.

On international investor interest in Indian NBFCs, she said that it has improved, with the sector's portfolio having grown threefold since 2019. “Investors have now recognised that there is a lot of fundamental strength in the India growth story. Investors have also recognised that NBFCs are here to stay, rather than just being shadow banks or low-quality lenders,” she said. While foreign-currency funding can help diversify borrowing sources, domestic liquidity may sometimes be more attractive. Koh said GIFT City was also gaining acceptance, although it was likely to serve as a diversification option rather than a major funding source. GDP growth to support banks, NBFCs Looking ahead, Koh said both banks and NBFCs had performed strongly over the past year, barring a few NBFC segments.