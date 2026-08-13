35 years of liberalisation: From Detroit of Asia to Chennai for the World

Chennai sits at the heart of it all, with Sriperumbudur, Oragadam, and Maraimalai Nagar hosting a dense concentration of vehicle manufacturers and component suppliers. Besides, other regions in the state are also catching up with the capital — Krishnagiri has become India’s electric vehicle (EV) hub, Coimbatore is known for its engineering base, and a fourth cluster has emerged in Thoothukudi anchored by Vietnamese major VinFast.
Says Gopala Krishnan C S, the Chief Manufacturing Officer of Hyundai Motor India, says: “We wanted to create a manufacturing ecosystem in 1996, and have been successful over the years through brands like Santro, Accent, i20, and Creta. Favourable policies, a skilled workforce, proximity to ports, and robust road and rail connectivity also helped us in Chennai.”