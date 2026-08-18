35 years of liberalisation: How aviation reforms gave wings to pvt sector

were permitted to expand globally and airport privatisation gathered momentum. That period fundamentally reshaped Indian aviation,” Kaul says.
Passenger numbers surged, but profitability remained elusive. Fierce fare competition coincided with rising fuel prices and increasing operating costs. Airlines continued to earn revenues in a highly price-sensitive market while many of their expenses, including aircraft leases and maintenance, remained linked to the dollar.
Kingfisher Airlines became the biggest casualty of the period. Launched in 2005, it acquired Air Deccan two years later to accelerate expansion and qualify for international operations. Heavy borrowing, aggressive growth, integration challenges, rising fuel costs and the global financial crisis eventually pushed the airline into collapse in 2012. Jet Airways, despite acquiring Air Sahara and building India’s leading private airline, also succumbed to mounting debt and intense competition, suspending operations in 2019.