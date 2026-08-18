35 years of liberalisation: How aviation reforms gave wings to pvt sector

14 million in 2004-05 to around 168 million today. Private airport operators have expanded capacity, airlines have placed record aircraft orders and India has emerged as one of the world’s largest aviation markets.

The financial record tells a different story. “While India has made tremendous progress in growth, scale and airport development, airlines have lost about $25 billion since 2004. The challenge is not just to grow aviation, but to make the airline business economically viable. We want more airports, more aircraft, more connectivity and more long-haul operations. But we also have to ask how we make airlines financially sustainable. Growth without viability cannot be the long-term answer,” Kaul says.