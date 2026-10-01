35 years of liberalisation: How the reforms bus bypassed India's farms

Cut to 35 years later, and another Business Standard editorial on July 17, 2026, titled, ‘The fertiliser gap,’ spoke of almost the same issues. This time around the policy aimed to boost domestic production, but left the subsidy imbalance driving overuse, soil degradation and rising fertiliser costs unresolved.
Indeed, agriculture, which employs close to half of the country’s workforce and contributes around 18 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP), is the one sector that governments over the years have found hard to reform. As a result, it presents a picture of missed opportunities that have hampered its development.
Sample this: From 1975-76 to 1984-85, India’s farm sector witnessed an average annual growth rate of 3.56 per cent at constant prices. Thereafter, from 1985-86 to 1994-95, it averaged 3.19 per cent. Between 1995-96 and 2004-05, it averaged just 2.43, even as other sectors reaped the dividends of liberalisation and grew rapidly. It was only between 2014-15 and 2024-25 that India’s farm sector growth averaged a high of 4.45 per cent.