35 years of liberalisation: How the reforms bus bypassed India's farms

However, not everybody agrees with this characterisation of the reforms. Montek Singh Ahluwalia, who was part of the 1991 reforms team and became the Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission in 2004, said in a recent Business Standard webinar that those who say the reforms did little for agriculture don’t see the economy in its entirety. “The most important thing for agriculture was industrial protection went down and the exchange rate depreciated. That was a huge benefit to agriculture because in the earlier regime (post-reform period), the import value of agricultural goods was understated because we were running an overvalued exchange rate.”