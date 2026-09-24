35 years of liberalisation: India's workforce remains largely informal

The nature of employment had therefore changed substantially even as informality remained entrenched. Rather than relying solely on compliance, policy has increasingly focused on bringing workers within social security systems and creating incentives for formal employment through measures such as the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, wider Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) coverage and e-Shram.

“The formalisation journey is increasingly centred around expanding social security coverage, improving workforce visibility and creating an environment that encourages formal employment relationships. The Employment Linked Incentive Scheme reflects an approach where workforce formalisation is being supported not only through regulatory compliance but also through incentives that encourage both employers and workers to participate in the formal social security ecosystem. Formalisation should ultimately be viewed not merely as documentation or registration, but as expansion of meaningful social security protection and workforce welfare coverage across diverse forms of employment,” Gupta said.