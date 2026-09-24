35 years of liberalisation: India's workforce remains largely informal

Rashmi Pradeep, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, said the labour Codes represent an important overhaul but cannot by themselves transform the labour market. “The four new Labour Codes represent the most significant labour law reform in decades. By consolidating 29 central labour laws into four broad Codes covering wages, industrial relations, workplace safety and social security, the Codes aim to simplify an outdated framework and make it better suited to a modern, services-driven economy. While the Codes present a significant policy shift, workforce formalisation will likely require reforms beyond the letter of the law,” said Pradeep.
For workers, formalisation was also about real wages and basic protections. Kaur said the erosion of collective wage-setting mechanisms had left informal workers particularly exposed to inflation.