35 years of liberalisation: Telecom, the sunrise sector of the reforms era

In September 2016, Reliance Jio launched a nationwide 4G network offering months of free data and voice calls, entering a market where a single gigabyte of mobile data cost roughly ₹225. Rival operators, facing the prospect of losing subscribers to free service, cut their own prices in response; within about a year, average data costs had fallen by roughly half, and within a few more years India’s mobile data tariffs had become, by several international comparisons, the cheapest in the world. As things stand, India has seen a complete reversal of the landline-dominant market that existed before 1991. Add to this, internet subscribers crossed roughly 1 billion with the average Indian mobile subscriber using more than 21 GB data every month. While the sector was transformed, its structure has changed now to what many argue to be a near-duopoly in the private sector of Reliance Jio and Airtel, and two players backed by the government, even though one — Vodafone Idea — continues to be privately promoted.