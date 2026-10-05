35 years of liberalisation: The making of India's regulatory state

The 1995 amendments addressed these deficiencies. Sebi’s jurisdiction was extended to intermediaries and persons associated with the securities market and to companies in respect of listing and trading of their securities. It was empowered to issue directions to any person in the interests of investors or the orderly development of the market, to prevent conduct detrimental to investors or the market, or to secure the proper management of regulated entities. The government’s power to exempt persons from registration was removed, the jurisdiction of civil courts was excluded in matters within Sebi’s statutory domain, and good faith protection was extended to Sebi and its officers. The reforms of 1995 may, therefore, be regarded as Regulatory Architecture 1.0: The central objective was functional empowerment.