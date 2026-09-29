35 yrs of liberalisation: Hyderabad's journey from IT hub to 'Future City'

Another disadvantage for the state is that Hyderabad still contributes to more than 50 per cent of Telangana’s total gross state domestic product (GSDP), indicating that the growth is uneven.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s “Telangana Rising 2047” vision aims to transform the state into a $1 trillion economy by 2034, and a $3 trillion global economy by 2047.
“The state has all the ingredients to achieve this goal. The Congress government is the government developing ‘Bharat Future City’ as the country’s first net-zero smart city,” says Goud. The idea is to develop around a 30,000-acre city that will act as a global hub for artificial intelligence, data centres, advanced manufacturing, research, innovation and emerging technologies. The state is also pitching its economy as a competition to international economic hubs like Singapore, Japan, and Germany.