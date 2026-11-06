A gameplan for esports: Can India turn its gamers into global champions?
India has a vast gaming audience, but competitive success depends on what players can access, learn and practise long before they represent the tricolour
India has a vast gaming audience, but competitive success depends on what players can access, learn and practise long before they represent the tricolour
Quest for the crown
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
3 Months
₹300/Month
1 Year
₹225/Month
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app
First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 10:13 PM IST