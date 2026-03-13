A writer's rebellion: Banu Mushtaq's voice of uncomfortable realities

Manchuri”. I was quite horrified at the teacher’s obsession with how precisely his food needed to be cooked, to the extent that he would beat his wife when she failed to meet his culinary expectations. This is just one example of the violence women face in her stories —and in life. They are also coerced into fulfilling their husbands’ sexual needs, and to bear it all quietly when the man engages in adultery. “I am not fond of cooking. From the start of my marriage right up till today, my husband has hired the best cooks,” she says.