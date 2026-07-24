After economic reforms, we were no longer afraid of the world: Tarun Das

I felt that we were underestimating ourselves. We had restructured and become competitive, so I felt protectionism was not the way to go. Industry is not a reformer, neither is the bureaucracy; the political leadership is.
At CII, we kept pushing for reduction in customs duty to promote competition, cut costs, build infrastructure, etc. We took the Bombay Club along, because, after all, some of them were part of our Executive Board, which included Ratan Tata, Bajaj, Jamshyd Godrej, Jamshed Irani of Tata Steel, Suresh Krishna of TVS Group and Infosys’ Narayana Murthy. The Bombay Club benefitted, too. Bajaj became the third-largest two- and three-wheeler manufacturer in the world.