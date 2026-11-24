Brokerages have turned optimistic about corporate earnings after listed companies posted strong second-quarter (July-September/Q2) results. Their combined adjusted net profit, excluding subsidiaries, rose 30.4 per cent year-on-year, the fastest growth in 12 quarters. Net sales grew 22.4 per cent, the highest in 16 quarters. Oil and gas, metals, power, select banks, non-banking financial companies, and automotives led growth, while information technology, pharmaceutical, fast-moving consumer goods, capital goods, and cement lagged. Motilal Oswal Securities raised its FY27 Nifty 50 earnings per share (EPS) estimate to ₹1,243. Elara Capital expects EPS growth of 9.9 per cent, 17.1 per cent, and 14.5 per cent in 2026-27, 2027-28, and 2028-29, respectively.