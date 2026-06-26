Balakrishnan Govindarajan on the bike's journey and its road ahead

Govindarajan was born in Mayiladuthurai in Tamil Nadu into a lower-middle-income family. His first brush with motorcycling came early, though not entirely gracefully. At 10, he managed to start an Ind-Suzuki AX 100, but didn’t quite know how to stop and park it. The inevitable fall earned him a scolding from his parents and the bike’s owner, a friend of his father. The episode, however, did little to dampen his fascination. On the contrary, it turned into something deeper in 1989, during a trip to Goa. He rented a Royal Enfield for three days. “That was when it stayed with me,” he recalls.