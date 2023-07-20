Beyond Borders: The Global Outlook of Indian Business Schools



To cultivate a global outlook, Indian business schools are actively engaging in collaborations and partnerships with renowned international institutions. These collaborations bring forth opportunities for faculty and student exchanges, joint research projects, and shared resources. By leveraging the expertise and perspectives of global partners, B-schools expose students to diverse cultures, business practices, and global trends. These collaborations also facilitate the sharing of best practices in business education, ensuring that Indian institutions remain at the forefront of global business education. Indian business schools have undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years, evolving from being locally focused institutions to having a global outlook. Today, these schools are embracing internationalisation, fostering cross-cultural experiences, and preparing students to navigate the complexities of a globalised business environment.



To foster a global outlook, B-schools are actively promoting diversity in their student body and faculty. They are attracting students from various countries and backgrounds, thereby creating a rich multicultural environment. By encouraging interactions and collaboration among students from different cultures and perspectives, B-schools facilitate cross-cultural learning experiences. Additionally, these institutions are recruiting faculty members with international exposure and expertise, enabling students to benefit from their global insights and networks. They are revamping their curricula to reflect the global business landscape. They are incorporating courses that focus on international business, global economics, cross-cultural management, and emerging markets. Moreover, these institutions are providing students with opportunities for experiential learning through international internships, study tours, and global consulting projects. By exposing students to real-world global business scenarios, business schools are equipping them with practical skills, intercultural sensitivity, and a global mindset.



Professor Ram Kumar Kakani , Director of IIM Raipur said, “Both Indian and South Asian B-schools place a premium on academic rigour and practical experience; however, Indian B-schools are better known for their extensive alumni networks and global reach, while South Asian B-schools highlight cultural diversity and their location as a gateway to emerging markets. Indian business schools have a long history of generating highly competent graduates who are sought after by major global firms, making them a popular alternative to their South Asian counterparts. The attractiveness of Indian B-schools for students who aspire to flourish in the global business scene is bolstered by the existence of prestigious international collaborations, strong infrastructure, and a competitive academic environment.” B-schools are offering students a plethora of international study opportunities and exchange programmes. Through partnerships with overseas institutions, students can spend a semester or an academic year studying abroad, immersing themselves in a foreign education system and culture. These study opportunities enable students to gain a deeper understanding of global business practices, develop cross-cultural competencies, and build an international network. Upon returning to India, students bring back valuable experiences and perspectives, enhancing the global outlook of the entire student body.

Indian B-schools are embracing a global outlook, recognising the importance of preparing students to thrive in a connected and interdependent world. Through international collaborations, global curriculum, diverse student and faculty body, and study abroad programmes, these institutions are equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and global mindset necessary to succeed in an increasingly globalized business environment. The global outlook of Indian B-schools is shaping the future leaders who will contribute to India's competitiveness on the global stage.

