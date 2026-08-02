Big Shift after 1991: Only 7 of 30 Sensex companies still remain in index

However, in 1991 the index was dominated by family-owned companies in the manufacturing sector. In all, 28 of the 30 companies in March 1991 were manufacturers or industrial companies in sectors such as FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods), textile, metals and mining, automotive, cement, capital goods, chemicals, paper, pharmaceuticals and consumer durables. There were just two companies from the service sector in the index in 1991: Indian Hotels Company and Great Eastern Shipping.
In terms of ownership, 20 out of 30 index companies in 1991 were family-owned including four Tata Group companies and Mahindra & Mahindra. Now, 17 stocks are of family-owned companies, including five Tata Group companies but excluding Infosys. The index also includes four central public sector companies, two multinationals and seven independent or institution-owned companies.