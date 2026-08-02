Big Shift after 1991: Only 7 of 30 Sensex companies still remain in index

The post-reform era has, however, seen a steady rise in the stock price and market capitalisation of listed companies. The benchmark index grew nearly 67 times from 1,168 at the end of March 1991 to 78,094.6 at the end of July 2026. This translated into annualised capital returns of 12.6 per cent for investors. The returns have been much lower in dollar terms because of the depreciation of the Indian rupee over the years. In US dollar terms, the Sensex value is up just 13.5 times in the last 35 years and four months.