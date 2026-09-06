How Posco's Odisha steel project, India's biggest FDI deal, fell through

On January 26, 2010, then South Korean President Lee Myung-bak was in India as the chief guest for Republic Day. He was scheduled to visit Pohang Iron and Steel Company’s (Posco’s) proposed site in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district for its greenfield steel project — with an estimated investment of $12 billion, or around ₹51,000 crore at the prevailing exchange rate — to attend an event marking its commencement.

That visit never happened. It was cancelled at the last minute after villagers opposed to the land acquisition blocked the road to the proposed site. This came nearly five years after Posco and the Odisha government had signed what was then billed as India’s largest foreign direct investment (FDI) proposal since the economic reforms of 1991 opened the floodgates for foreign investments in the country.