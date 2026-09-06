How Posco's Odisha steel project, India's biggest FDI deal, fell through
Learning from the setback, the South Korean steel major has returned to the state, but this time in a JV with JSWHemant Kumar Rout Bhubaneswar
Learning from the setback, the South Korean steel major has returned to the state, but this time in a JV with JSWHemant Kumar Rout Bhubaneswar
Story so far...
- June 2005: Posco signs MoU with the Odisha govt to set up a 12 mt greenfield steel plant near Paradip at $12 billion
- August 2005: Local farming and fishing communities form the Posco Pratirodh Sangram Samiti, launch a massive grassroots blockade against the project
- December 2006: The Forest Rights Act (FRA) is passed, which states that forest land cannot be handed to corporations without the explicit consent of local gram sabhas (village councils)
- July 2007: Granted initial environmental clearance for the 4 mtpa integrated steel plant and captive power plant
- March 2008: Relying on the FRA, the Dhinkia gram sabha passes a formal resolution refusing to surrender their traditionally held betel-vine and forest land
- August 2008: Supreme Court upholds ‘in principle’ clearance for use of forestland for the project
- December 2009: MoEF grants formal clearance for diversion of forest land, sparking local hunger strikes and standoffs
- February 2010: Local protests intensify into a three-month-long dharna
- June 2010: The original 5-year MoU officially expires and is left unrenewed by the state amid ongoing land disputes
- July 2010: Odisha HC cancels grant of prospecting licence for Khadadhar iron ore mines
- May 2011: Govt resumes land acquisition in Jagatsinghpur
- March 2012: NGT suspends Posco’s environment clearance
- May 2013: Odisha announces acquisition of 2,700 acres to enable the company to start work
- May 2013: SC strikes down Odisha HC order regarding the Khandadhar iron ore mines prospecting licence
- November 2014: Odisha sends proposal for notified area of the proposed mining lease
- January 2015: Centre promulgates MMDR Amendment Ordinance, 2015, which prescribes allotment of mining lease on auction basis
- March 2017: Posco officially requests the surrender of all allocated land and formally exits the project
- October 2024: Shifting to a localisation strategy, Posco signs an MoU with JSW Group to explore new steel and green energy initiatives
- July 2025: Both firms fortify their JV by signing a non-binding Heads of Agreement to split stakes 50:50
- April 2026: JSW Steel and Posco execute their definitive Joint Venture Agreement for a 6-mtpa steel project in mineral-rich Keonjhar and Dhenkanal regions
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First Published: Sep 06 2026 | 11:21 PM IST