From BoP crisis to record reserves, RBI's forex strategy pays dividends

Till then, the rupee had operated under a fixed exchange rate regime and traded at around 17-18 per US dollar. As a first response to the crisis, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) executed a two-step devaluation on July 1 and 3, 1991, which cumulatively reduced the rupee’s value by 18 per cent, and followed that up with other measures to tide the crisis. The Indian government even pledged gold to mobilise funds. This was not without opposition domestically. But Rao was clear in his July 9 speech, “Desperate maladies call for desperate remedies.”