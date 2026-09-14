Frugality, climate and K-pop: The new cultural economics of Gen Z

Heightened awareness of the environment and climate change is a force-multiplier that is also pushing itself into this void and creating its own sub-culture among the Zs and Alphas. Loss of biodiversity, heat shocks, flash floods, and pollution stress are not only about short-term shocks but longer-term psychological shifts that confront the new generation with an impressionable mind.

The economic disparity that confronts the new generation with a K-shaped reality can’t be ignored for its cultural implications too, and one that is bound to spiral down into consumption choices. Employment is already becoming gig-based, and temporary hirings are becoming more permanent. Gig workers now account for 2.2 per cent of the workforce in India. Between 2021 and 2025, the number of people earning more than ~100 crore in annual income rose from 150 to 520. But the average salary earned by an Indian person with a permanent job in 2025 stood at ~250,000, which is also the average price of a luxury watch sold by a watch retailer whose sales have grown at a CAGR of 33 per cent and profit at a CAGR of 83 per cent between 2021 and 2026.