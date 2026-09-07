Fruits of reforms are often reaped by later governments: Shankar Acharya

Our trade policy was complex, to put it politely, with absurdly high Customs tariffs and a very detailed import licensing system. Imports, especially of oil, were rising, while exports suffered due to tightly controlled and high-tariff-burdened inputs and an over-valued exchange rate. By 1985-86, our total merchandise exports covered barely half of imports, and services exports were negligible. This large and growing trade deficit that underlay the problems in the balance of payments (BoP) required financing.

The only way we could adjust this was through the exchange rate. But at that time, we had a fixed peg. We had a way of changing the shares in the basket of currencies in such a way that we could strengthen or devalue the rupee. The policy was beginning to work: Between 1985 and 1990, export growth in dollars was about 10 per cent, which was better than earlier. But it was on a very low base, so it just wasn’t enough.