India has 100 chess grandmasters — up from 85 at the end of 2024 — yet players, parents and coaches say that depth masks a financial squeeze for upcoming talent: Families still fund travel and coaching while sponsors and state governments back established names.

Anuj Shrivatri became the country’s 100th GM on November 8 when he won the 7th Asean Plus Individual Open Chess Championship in Ozamiz City, Philippines.

Earning chess’ highest title from the Fédération Internationale des Échecs (FIDE) requires a 2500 rating and three “norms” across at least 27 games. Each norm is a title-qualifying performance of at least 2600 in a nine-or-more-game event against opponents averaging 2380 or higher, including at least three GMs and players from at least two other federations.

“The biggest support they need is travelling to tournaments and coaching. These are the two major expenses of chess players,” said Sagar Shah, an IM and the cofounder and chief executive officer of ChessBase India.

“Chess is an expensive sport; you pay for travel, coaches and everything out of your own pocket if you are an individual player,” said Dr Nidhi Bhasin, who left her medical practice to travel with her daughter, a chess player. Bhasin runs Chess Coffee Connect, which assists players in accessing more opportunities.

An international master (IM), the step below GM, needs a 2400 rating and three norms of at least 2450 against opponents averaging 2230, including at least three IMs or GMs and players from at least two other federations.

Vishal Sareen, an IM and senior FIDE trainer, understands players like Imran. “I don’t think funding for players after they become a grandmaster is too much of an issue, but it is that of the transition from an IM to a GM that is an issue,” he said.

Mohammed Imran, a 17-year-old IM from Andhra Pradesh, lacks sponsors and needs funds to compete for a GM title. He plans to complete his current title push and then quit chess to study abroad. “I have completed two out of three norms this year, I have just one norm left, but my family has paid so much for my dream,” he said.

“There are so many players, it is very hard to give them all the monetary help. That’s why they [sponsors] just give to those already established, whereas players like Koneru Humpy get it through the oil companies that they represent,” said Sareen, referring to India’s first woman GM who plays for state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

Sponsorship for lesser-known players is not unheard of, though. “For example, this 10-year-old I coach was able to get ₹9 lakh in funding from different streams, of course, so yes, it isn’t that hard,” Sareen said.