Gurugram's transformation: From tehsil town to thriving business hub

Perhaps the sharpest indicator of post-liberalisation growth is the change in the per capita income, albeit for the state. As per data from Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi) and Economic Survey of Haryana for FY26, Haryana’s per capita income has risen to ₹3.9 lakh in FY26 from ₹8,775 in FY92. Haryana’s gross state domestic product (GSDP) also rose, pretty much on similar lines — from ₹16,339 crore in FY92 to ₹1.36 trillion in FY26. The state’s contribution to India’s GDP has also seen an uptick to 3.83 per cent in FY26 from 2.47 per cent in FY96.