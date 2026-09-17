Gurugram's transformation: From tehsil town to thriving business hub

Haryana’s land acquisition policies contributed majorly towards changing Gurugram’s DNA in terms of demographics, population, per capita income and even the state’s own domestic production and contribution to India GDP (Photo: DLF archives’s)
The 1991 reforms attracted global capital and businesses and over the next two decades Gurugram, driven by massive private sector participation, transformed into one of the most prominent business hubs of the country. “All throughout this journey, the rise of the technology sector, global capability centres (GCCs) and multinational corporations accelerated real estate development across asset classes, transforming the city from a satellite town into a dominant economic hub,” says Vimal Nadar, national director & head, Research at Colliers India.