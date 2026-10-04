How the fashionable Indian was spoilt for choice after 1991 reforms

Meher Castelino at the 1964 Miss Universe pageant in Miami Beach, Florida | Photos: Shared by Meher Castelino in 2024

The first Femina Miss India (1964), Meher Castelino, was also chosen through a photographic competition from among 500 aspirants followed by a 30-minute interview with the Femina editor. After that she was sent to represent India at the 1964 Miss Universe contest in Miami Beach, Florida, and then to the Miss United Nations pageant in Majorca, Spain. “There was no prize money and no gifts; only a free ticket to travel to the contests,” Castelino, who passed away last year at the age of 81, told one of the authors of this article in 2024.