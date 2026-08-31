Incomplete 1991 reforms failed to foster India's industrialisation: Nayyar

It is quite difficult to pinpoint significant actions that were not part of the extensive reform programme already conceived. And it was Rao who made the difficult, critical decisions. I resigned from the Ministry of Finance and left on December 31, 1991. Thus, I can only speak about the period from June to December 1991, when I was present in almost every critical meeting making decisions, including Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs. For those decisions, Rao deserves the credit. It is neither correct nor possible for me to assess Manmohan Singh’s contributions thereafter. The reform process did not end but slowed down after the dramatic changes announced in mid-1991.