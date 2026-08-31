Incomplete 1991 reforms failed to foster India's industrialisation: Nayyar

There is a need for a strategic industrial policy, which requires a coordination of exchange rate policy, monetary policy, technology policy, industrial finance, and R&D. India should endeavour to improve its quality of education, which is currently deteriorating. In 1990, India’s R&D expenditure as a share of GDP was 0.66 per cent, compared with 0.60 per cent in China. By 2024, India’s was lower at 0.60 per cent, while China’s was far higher at 2.4 per cent. Viksit Bharat (developed India) is not feasible if the education system is declining, with poor learning outcomes and excessive centralisation of admissions processes.