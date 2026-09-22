India Inc failed to ramp up R&D spends despite '90s economic reform push

The pharma industry is, however, most R&D-intensive with the listed pharma companies spending 6.2 per cent of their net sales on R&D in FY26, slightly lower than the average of 6.5 per cent in the last 20 years. The R&D spending to net sales ratio is over 10 per cent for top spenders in the industry. For Dr Reddy’s Labs, the ratio stood at 10.5 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma at 10.2 per cent, and Cipla at 8.1 per cent.