India returns to Venice Biennale via journeys linking past with its future

First inaugurated in 1895, the Venice Biennale remains the oldest and most influential art fair of its kind. It’s a sprawling cultural event that, during its preview week alone, will see around 120 exhibitions open across the city.
“Among other things, the motivation to return to the biennale, which will run from May 9 to November 22, is rooted in the emergence of India’s contemporary landscape and the greater need to provide our artists with a global stage,” says Vivek Aggarwal, secretary, Ministry of Culture, which is presenting the pavilion in partnership with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre and the Serendipity Arts Foundation. The biennale’s international audience, which includes curators, collectors and institutions, offers precisely the kind of exposure India’s artists merit, says Aggarwal, whose office at Kartavya Bhavan 2 in New Delhi is sprinkled with artworks – from Madhubanis to Kalamkaris, besides contemporary canvases and sculptures.