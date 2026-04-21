India returns to Venice Biennale via journeys linking past with its future

More than intellectual, the theme is autobiographical for Amin Jaffer, curator of the India pavilion. “For me, the question of ‘Where is home?’ has always been central,” he says. Born into a Kutchi Gujarati family in central Africa and having lived across continents, Jaffer’s own life has been shaped by distance and return. Despite not growing up in India, he retained its languages, food and traditions through his family. When he first arrived in the country as a young adult, the sense of familiarity was immediate. Home is more than a place, he realised; it’s something you carry within.