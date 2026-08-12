India's defence sector reaches an inflection point as private firms rise

Yet their share remained broadly unchanged at around 19-21 per cent between FY17 and FY24, before rising to 22 per cent in FY25. The FY26 figures suggest that that equilibrium has finally been broken. Since FY17, overall output has risen by about 140 per cent to roughly Rs 1.78 trillion, while production by private firms has nearly trebled, growing by about 198 per cent to around Rs 42,000 crore, or about 23.60 per cent of the national total.