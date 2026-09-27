India's space sector: Slow burn, hard-won successes - and then liftoff

The struggle, in fact, began well before the 1990s. The two preceding decades were hardly an easy ride for India’s space scientists. There were incidents of people blocking an Isro bus and jeering at its occupants. On another occasion, a sounding rocket failed because of a technical glitch and landed on the premises of a nearby college, prompting protests from students.They took the rocket and paraded it to Isro’s Thumba centre, about four kilometres away, perhaps mocking the scientists along the way.