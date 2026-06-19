Indo-Tibetan art in Spiti Valley threatened by changing weather patterns

These monasteries were situated strategically along the old India-Tibet trade routes, which accounted for their wealth and for their blend of Indian and Tibetan art forms. One of the wall paintings at the Kyi monastery depicts the distinctive double-humped Bactrian camels, which traversed these ancient caravan routes. The older frescoes and stucco figures date from the 10th century, and reflect Kashmiri and Central Asian art forms. These are more sombre and understated with softer colours. The later ones are from the 15th and 16th centuries, and are reputedly the work of Newari artists of the Kathmandu Valley, who were better known for their more ebullient idiom and rich palette of bright colours and for their mastery of complex iconography. The chronology of art in the monasteries also reflects the sectarian evolution in Buddhism in the Himalayan region. The older forms belong to the period when the Kadampa and Sakyapa sects exercised greater influence. The later forms are reflective of the now dominant Gelugpa, or the yellow hat sect.