Industry-relevant curriculum: Adapting b-school programmes to bridge employability gap in India

Amid the rapidly changing job market, there is a growing need for b-schools in India to bridge the employability gap by offering industry-relevant curriculum. By aligning their programmes with the evolving demands of employers, these institutions are equipping students with the skills and knowledge required to excel in the professional world.To bridge the employability gap, b-schools are actively engaging with industry stakeholders to gain insights into their requirements and expectations. They conduct regular surveys, industry-academia forums, and employer feedback sessions to understand the evolving skill landscape. By understanding the needs of the industry, b-schools can adapt their curriculums accordingly, ensuring that graduates possess the relevant competencies and knowledge that employers seek.B-schools are placing greater emphasis on experiential and practical learning to bridge the gap between theory and practice. They are incorporating real-world case studies, industry projects, simulations, and internships into their curriculums. These hands-on learning experiences enable students to apply theoretical concepts to real business scenarios, develop problem-solving skills, and gain practical insights into industry practices. By providing practical exposure, b-schools are preparing students to hit the ground running upon entering the workforce.Schools are adapting their programmes to reflect the increasing importance of emerging technologies in the business world. They are incorporating courses on data analytics, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and digital marketing to ensure students have a strong understanding of the latest technological advances. By equipping students with the skills to leverage these technologies, business schools enhance their employability in sectors undergoing digital transformation.Collaborations between b-schools and industries play a crucial role in bridging the employability gap. Collaborations provide students with first-hand exposure to industry practices, foster networking opportunities, and enhance their understanding of industry requirements. By engaging with companies, b-schools ensure that their programmes remain relevant and up-to-date with the evolving needs of the job market.Concerted efforts to bridge the employability gap by adapting their curriculums to meet the evolving demands of the industry are being made by b-schools. By understanding industry needs, integrating practical learning, embracing emerging technologies, and fostering collaborations with companies, these institutions are equipping students with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in their chosen professions. By bridging the employability gap, business schools are playing a crucial role in driving India's economic growth and building a skilled workforce for the future.