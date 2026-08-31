Kaizad Bharucha seen as strong contender for HDFC Bank's MD & CEO post

Kaizad Bharucha, who has been deputy managing director of HDFC Bank since 2023, could emerge as a strong contender to succeed Managing Director (MD) and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sashidhar Jagdishan, who has decided not to seek reappointment and retire from service on October 26.

Bharucha (60) joined the board of the bank in 2014 and is the longest-serving executive board member.

According to norms of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), a wholetime director’s tenure, with the tenure of the CEO covered under this, is capped at 15 years. For Bharucha to have a full term of three years, some relaxation from the RBI is required.

“Bharucha can certainly be considered. He has almost two and a half years left, and it is not unusual for the RBI to allow six months’ relaxation so that he has a full three-year term,” said a source close to the development.

A career banker with more than 39 years’ experience, Bharucha has been an integral part of HDFC Bank since its inception. He co-chaired and spearheaded the Integration Committee, which was tasked with the responsibility of ensuring complete integration for the smooth merger of HDFC and the bank. The merger came into effect on July 1, 2023.