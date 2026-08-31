Kaizad Bharucha seen as strong contender for HDFC Bank's MD & CEO post

The bank’s “Governance, Nomination and Remuneration Committee” (GNRC), chaired by Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, who is former chairman of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, will be on a war-footing to find a successor because there are less than two months before Jagdishan demits office.
“The GNRC shall have to search, shortlist and then recommend to the Board names of the potential successor, and the Board will then have to send at least two names to the RBI for its approval,” said Rikin Shah, analyst with IIFL Capital, in a note. “The potential shortlists can be a combination of both internal and external candidates.”