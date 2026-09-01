Mills to malls: How the Maximum City transformed from Bombay to Mumbai

Since the reforms, Mumbai’s business gravity has shifted from the largely monocentric Fort-Nariman Point (File Photo: Sinha CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons)
The changes in Mumbai were not restricted to real estate alone. As the city moved from being a manufacturing hub to a services-led economy, its culture and character changed as well.
Hardik Pandit, director of architecture and design consultancy APICES Studio, says one of the biggest shifts he noticed after the 1991 reforms was how quickly Mumbai became more global.
“Growing up, shopping meant going to local stores and a handful of brands. Over time, malls, international companies, and multinational offices became the norm. The old textile mill areas gradually gave way to commercial and residential developments, changing the city’s skyline,” he says. There was a palpable sense of economic optimism, but it also came with rising property prices, heavier traffic, and a widening gap between different sections of society, Pandit adds.