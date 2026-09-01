Mills to malls: How the Maximum City transformed from Bombay to Mumbai

Two important regulatory changes arrived soon thereafter. The first was the introduction of Development Control Regulation no. 58 in 1991, which allowed mill owners to carve up their land into three parts. They could sell a third, transfer another third to the city corporation to provide open spaces, and the remaining part to provide affordable housing for mill workers who lost their livelihoods. This provided mill owners a route to use vacant mill land for development. The second major shift came with the ULC Act.