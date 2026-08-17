New factories, aircraft, AI hubs to test Tata group's funding muscle

The newer bets — Tata Electronics, Air India, battery maker Agratas and Tata Digital — are different: They are either loss-making or still building their core assets, thus substantially dependent on Tata Sons for equity, even as government incentives, co-investors and asset-backed financing ease the burden.

Tata Sons has the balance sheet to support them, for now. The holding company ended FY26 with net cash of ₹21,841 crore and no borrowings, up from net cash of ₹7,137 crore a year earlier, according to its latest annual report. Its listed investments were worth about ₹11.68 trillion at the end of March 2026. Tata Sons generated ₹25,544 crore of operating cash flow in FY26, mainly from ₹32,528 crore of dividend income. It invested ₹15,089 crore in subsidiaries and another ₹867 crore in associates and joint ventures.