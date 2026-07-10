Of serves and smashes: PV Sindhu on post-30 goals and life beyond the court

Sindhu was recently appointed chair of the Badminton World Federation’s Athletes’ Commission, which means she’s at work even beyond her game. “You are dealing with other high-class athletes, listening to their concerns, looking at the tournament arrangements, and checking if the facilities are up to the mark,” she says.
Closer home, things have changed for the better for the sport, but a lot of ground remains to be covered. Some initiatives such as the Premier Badminton League, had shown promise. The league was launched in 2016 but didn’t quite take off, and fizzled out by 2020. If leagues such as these return, they could really help tap grassroot-level talent, she says. “Badminton is an individual sport, and you need such events to come out of your bubble,” she says, speaking from experience. During the upcoming September-October Asian Games, her fourth, she is looking forward to guiding emerging talent such as Tanvi Sharma and Unnati Hooda, who are part of the squad. “At a personal level, I am also looking forward to a medal this time,” she says.