Of serves and smashes: PV Sindhu on post-30 goals and life beyond the court

July brings a packed schedule for her, and the months that follow too are busy. After the Japan Open (July 14-19) and China Open (July 21-26), she will return to India for the World Badminton Championship in New Delhi in August. I’m reminded of an image she posted on social media from the recent Uber Cup with this caption: “Two matches in two hours. And my body politely reminding me that I am not 19 anymore. Glad to win both.” The picture was of her recovering from post-match fatigue. “Well, I’ve crossed 30 now,” says the five-foot, 11-inch shuttler who turned 31 on July 5. (I appear a midget standing with her in the picture I later get clicked.) “It’s different when you start playing. You’re in your teens, the body is automatically recovering. Now, you have to track it, and act immediately if it doesn’t recover on its own” she says.