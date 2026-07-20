Playing with fire: Loopholes in Delhi's planning weaken disaster management

Experts feel that this will be a test for the old bones of the city. “Delhi was not planned that way. But then came Noida and Gurugram with high rises. That is setting a model for Delhi but one has to see that we are a city with very old constructions,” said another architect who did not wish to be named. Highlighting a worrying trend, Garg added that people are adding floors to old residential buildings. So during emergency relief measures, it becomes a challenge to anticipate the strength of the building’s foundations. The five-storey building which collapsed in Delhi’s Saket on May 30, killing 6 people, was first booked for illegal construction in 2012. But the construction continued anyway, with a second and third floor added in 2015. The fourth and the fifth floor were added recen­tly, which ultimately brought the entire structure down.