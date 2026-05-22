Pulitzer Prize winners on the sinister world of cybercrime in India

“Tandon was an exception. Here was a single mother with one son, living a highly disciplined life, a practising neurologist, owning only an old mobile with a cracked screen, getting a call one day that she was under investigation and in digital arrest, and then losing nearly ₹2.5 crore, money accumulated over three generations of her family,” Sharma narrates. The scammers ordered her to buy a new mobile phone, which was then used to keep her under constant surveillance with 70 “rules” — do’s and don’ts — to the point where she had to dive under the bed when her uncle called on the family unannounced. “The scammers warned her that talking to anyone would lead to immediate arrest.”