Real change after 1991 was cultural; it shifted biz dynamics: Cyrus Guzder

After 1991 we could make a major foray into the corporate sector, because companies now had to compete globally on speed and delivery times. After this, there was no turning back. We had the first-mover advantage, and FedEx, UPS, and TNT never really caught up with DHL, even till today.

What DHL taught my company, AFL, and the rest of the express logistics business, was how wide the gap was between service standards abroad and in India. The challenge for us was to be able to guarantee delivery of import shipments to the customer within a 12-hour window and, similarly, to guarantee to the Indian exporter a next-day door-to-door delivery westbound and perhaps a two-day delivery eastbound (because of the time difference). By the mid-’90s, this was a promise that we could make regularly and keep reliably on international sectors; but it was only a decade later that we could meet this delivery commitment in India, owing to our less developed air and road transport systems.