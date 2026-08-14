Reforms@35: India grew nine-fold, but its Asian peers grew faster
In 1991, five years into the Doi Moi reforms, Vietnam's per capita income was $141, less than half of India's. Today it is $4,829, nearly twice that of IndiaHimanshi Bhardwaj
In 1991, five years into the Doi Moi reforms, Vietnam's per capita income was $141, less than half of India's. Today it is $4,829, nearly twice that of IndiaHimanshi Bhardwaj
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:35 PM IST