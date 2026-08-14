Reforms@35: India grew nine-fold, but its Asian peers grew faster

The most striking comparison sits next door. In 1991, China’s per capita GDP was $359, barely $50 ahead of India. However, by 2025, the figure stood at $13,968 — more than five times India’s level. Further, China sustained a capital formation rate of 40-45 per cent of GDP for nearly two decades while India crossed 40 per cent only briefly around 2007, and has since drifted back to roughly 34 per cent.