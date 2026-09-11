'Scorpio Man' in space: Pawan Goenka on his journey from autos to skies

Coffee is here and as he takes a sip, he goes back in time again, to his growing-up years at Harpalpur in Madhya Pradesh. Till the age of seven, he lived with his grandfather, who had deep knowledge of the Ramayana. It was a period that infused religious and moral values in him, he says. Later, he went to live with his parents in Kolkata, and studied at the Shri Jain Vidyalaya, after which he earned a BTech degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. “I probably held the last seat [at IIT],” he says.